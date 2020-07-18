Mexico reports 7,257 new cases of coronavirus, 736 more deaths

Mexico’s Health Ministry on Friday reported 7,257 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 736 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 331,298 cases and 38,310 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

The coronavirus in Mexico continues to increase in both the number of infections and deaths from the COVID-19 disease, which is why they have earned a place in the world ranking.

According to statistics from the Center for Science and Engineering of Systems of the Johns Hopkins University, Mexico managed to surpass Chile in the number of infections and placed in seventh place worldwide.

The United States maintains its first place with a total of 3,576,157 confirmed patients with COVID-19, followed by Brazil with 2,012,151 infected people and India with 1,003,832 patients.

With less than a million, Russia appears with 751,612 infected people, Mexico with 341,586, and South Africa with 324,221 infections.

Regarding the number of deaths, the United States is also in the lead with 138,358 deaths, followed by Brazil with 76,688 people who lost their lives; the United Kingdom with 45,204 deaths and Mexico appears in fourth place with 37,574 deaths.

Worldwide, Johns Hopkins University revealed a count of 13,805,296 infections, as well as 589,911 deaths until July 16, 2020.