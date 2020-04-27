Mexico reports 835 new cases of coronavirus and 46 deaths today

The Mexican Government reported on Sunday a total of 14,677 accumulated cases of COVID-19, which represents an increase of 835, or 6.03%, compared to 13,842 the previous day.

In addition, Mexico registered 46 new deaths from coronavirus to total 1,305, according to data disclosed by the Ministry of Health (SSa) in its daily press conference on the pandemic.

The SSa also called on people with diabetes, heart disease, and depressed immune systems, to perform the voluntary shelter in order to prevent them from acquiring the virus that causes Covid-19.

The general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, said that so far there are 86 other suspected deaths from Covid-19, that have not been included in the official numbers.

By entity, Mexico City is the one that heads the list, followed by Baja California, the state of Mexico, Sinaloa and Tabasco.