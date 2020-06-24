Mexico reports another daily record of COVID-19 infections

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that this Tuesday, June 23, Mexico reached 23,377 deaths from COVID-19, adding another 793 deaths today. There are also 191,410 infections accumulated since the first positive case was detected in February. Today, another 6,288 cases were detected, setting a new daily record of infections.

This morning, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López -Gatell, reported that “the epidemic is still active, but the speed with which the cases are occurring is decreasing.”

The statement from the Undersecretary is untrue, over the past seven days, the average daily infection rate was 5,221. The previous seven day period had a daily average of 4,279. The speed is accelerating by the numbers this publication has tracked and recorded for the past 116 days.

Yesterday, Jalisco reported 9,277 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government is only reporting 5,217, an under-reporting of 4,060 coronavirus cases in the state.

Puerto Vallarta reported 661 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government only reported 441 cases for the city, an under-reporting of 220 cases in Puerto Vallarta.

A total of 44 lives have been lost in Puerto Vallarta due to COVID-19.