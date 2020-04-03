Mexico reports over 3% mortality rate of COVID-19 infections

The death toll in Mexico from coronavirus jumped to 50 on Thursday from 37 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus cases was 1,510, up by 132 cases. There are currently over 4,600 suspected cases awaiting testing.

The mortality rate from COVID-19 in Mexico stands at 3.31%, currently, the world average is 5.23%. One reason for the high rate of deaths has been Mexico’s lack of testing and underreporting of cases in the country.

Early this week, Mexico’s president assured citizens that Mexico would have much lower rates of death and infections due to Mexico’s high rate of youth, an average age of 28 years old in the country, compared to Italy with an average age of 46.

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, stated that the most affected areas continue to be Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Puebla, and Nuevo León.

The president of Mexico assured that the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is a temporary crisis for Mexico and that it will soon come to fruition, as he said, there are more strengths than weaknesses of the Mexican people.

“I want to give confidence and security to the people of Mexico that this is a temporary situation. If we wanted to be deeper, I would say a transitory crisis in public health, including the economic one,” he said.

Last Monday, the General Health Council, the highest health authority in Mexico, decided to extend the suspension of public, private and social activities, until April 30 to mitigate the expansion of the coronavirus.

The activities of the health system, public security and citizen protection, those necessary to maintain the country’s critical infrastructure, the government’s social programs and commercial activities of the industry, remain essential.

The president will present an economic support plan on Sunday to mitigate the effects of the health crisis on the weak Mexican economy, which in 2019 decreased 0.1%.