Mexico sets a new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that this Tuesday, June 16, Mexico reached 18,310 deaths from COVID-19, adding 730 in the past day, a new record for single-day deaths from the pandemic, not included last week’s adjustment for deaths not recorded earlier in the Pandemic. In addition, there are 154,863 cases since the first positive case began on February 28 last. Mexico added 4,599 new cases today.

There are 21,159 confirmed active cases in the country, which represent cases with the start of symptoms within the past 14 days. There are 216,857 negative cases, 56,843 suspects, and a total of 428,563 people studied.

It is important to remember that the federal government numbers for COVID-19 cases are only those reported in the public healthcare system, private hospitals and laboratories are not reported by the federal government, so the numbers in this story do not tell the full story about COVID-19 in Mexico.

The City of Mexico and the State of Mexico, continue to record the highest number of infections and deaths nationwide.

This is the sixteenth day of the “New Normal”, when the government started reopening the economy.

From June 15 to 21, 16 states of the country are in the ‘red light’ of the pandemic, meaning maximum contagion risk. There are 16 in the ‘orange light’ meaning a high risk of contagion. So the authorities have urged citizens to follow the recommendations to continue making progress in restarting activities in the country.

For the states in red, the hotel occupancy must be 25%, taking into account that the common areas must remain closed and only room service will be maintained. Food from restaurants and cafes only at home or take away.

Numerous states in Mexico have rejected the Federal guidance to reopening their economy and have move forward with more relaxed protocols than the government has provided.