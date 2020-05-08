Mexico sets new record for COVID-19 deaths in a single day

Mexico’s health ministry on Thursday reported 1,982 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 257 additional fatalities, the most lethal day since the pandemic reached the Latin America’s second-largest country.

The new figures bring the total number of confirmed cases to 29,616, and 2,961 deaths. However, the government has said the real number of infections is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Puerto Vallarta didn’t report any new cases or deaths in the past day, but also no new COVID-19 tests were given in the past day, according to the Federal Government report.

The State of Jalisco recorded 16 new cases, with a total of 508 in the state, and 5 new deaths, bringing the total to 43 deaths. Statewide, only 6,347 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the beginning of the pandemic, and 224 in the past day.

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, said the pandemic curve in Mexico maintains “an evident upward trend,” which is “expected” because in several states the pandemic peak is being reached while others have not reached a peak at this time.