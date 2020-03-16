Mexico suspends all cruise arrivals for five weeks

The president of the Mexican Cruise Association, José Arturo Musi, has reported that all cruise arrivals are canceled for the next five weeks, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, several boats are sailing en route, Musi said, explaining that upon returning to the ports of origin they will no longer set sail, so he expects in two weeks to no longer receive any tourist ship in the ports of Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, publishes Milenio.

The lines Disney, Princess, Norwegian, Holland America, Regent Seven Seas, Carnival, Celebrity, Amadeo, among others, have canceled the arrivals for the next dates, “it is an unprecedented situation that has never been experienced, so the entire industry is concerned about the case. “

The losses are unquantifiable for the Mexican tourism industry, he has asserted, since it is not only the cancellations and the lack of travelers, but also the damages to the providers of tourist and nautical services of each port that will not receive these tourists. Musi has not specified the duration of the restriction but predicts that it can go up to two months, according to some cruise lines.

“We do not know how long this lasts, currently the cruises said a month, however, the cruise lines could be out of service for up to 2 months, depending on how things are going as there is new news every day,”

The cruise industry will be greatly affected by this decision and in Quintana Roo they foresee an affectation close to $156.4 million dollars, by stopping the arrival of around 900 thousand visitors, Sipse publishes.

In the case of Cozumel, 120 cruises with a total of 720 thousand passengers were expected, according to data from the Integral Port Administration of Quintana Roo (Apiqroo). The Costa Maya port, in Mahahual, confirmed that it received official notifications from international cruise companies about its decision to suspend the navigation of its ships for the next 30 days, with which approximately 200 thousand cruise passengers will not arrive.

In Cozumel, a spill of $122,400,000 will be lost, as a passenger spends $170 during their stay, according to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). The island expected 31 floating hotels from six different companies with 181,000 passengers for the week of March 16-22.

The cancellation means an initial loss of $30.7 million dollars, which is equivalent to $674.5 million pesos.