Mexico totals 7,179 dead and 65,856 infected by COVID-19

This Saturday, May 23, Mexico recorded 7,179 deaths, and 65,856 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the general director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomía Zegarra.

Today, Mexico added 3,329 new cases and 190 deaths. In Jalisco, there were 37 new cases reported today, and no new deaths being reported. Puerto Vallarta accounted for only 2 new cases, although only nine COVID-19 tests were processed today.

Mexico City, Baja California, and the State of Mexico continue to lead the list of entities with the highest number of SARS-CoV-2 infections and deaths. By contrast, Aguascalientes, Durango, and San Luis Potosí are the three with the lowest number of deaths.

Saturday, May 30, the national healthy distance order expires, a measure adopted by the Mexican government to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico. However, the pandemic is expected to continue wreaking havoc on the country.

Given this, the Undersecretary of health, Hugo López-Gatell, warned that from June 1 a new phase called “new normality” begins, made up of a series of measures that may or may not be carried out in public spaces.

This past Friday the 22nd, was the deadliest day of the epidemic in the country with 479 deaths in a 24-hour period, in addition, 2,960 new infections were registered just eight days before the healthy distance order expires, in which the opening of shops will begin gradually.