Mexico’s President says amulets and prayer protects him from coronavirus

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) said that his “protective shield” against the coronavirus, the outbreak that left almost 9,000 dead worldwide, is “amulets and prayer”, the same day that the pandemic claimed the first fatality in Mexico.

“It stops the enemy, the heart of Jesus is with me. A two-dollar bill and a four-leaf clover. (…) Look, this is what protects, this is what people give me. They are my blackguards”, assured the president as he searched his wallet for his good luck charms protecting him from the worldwide pandemic.

The presidential address came after he was asked if there is a deadline for his Cabinet to have an action plan with economic measures to counter the coronavirus crisis.

The president’s response sparked strong criticism on social networks that was flooded with “memes” and comments on the fact that it was widely circulated on video.

“This is very common in people and I have other things because it is not only Catholicism, it is the evangelical legion and free thinkers who give me everything and everything I keep, because it does not hurt,” said the president.

Yesterday, Mexico exceeded one hundred infections and reached 118 confirmed cases, 25 more than the day before, informed the director of Epidemiology of the Mexican government, José Luis Alomía Zegarra.

If only everyone could have a four-leaf clover and two-dollar bill.