Natural gas shortage affects public transportation in Puerto Vallarta

Due to the shortage of natural gas from the United States, public transport in Puerto Vallarta has been affected, because the vast majority of buses in the city operate on natural gas.

By Wednesday, the public transport company in Puerto Vallarta operated with 30 units less, of the 200 servicing the city. This Thursday, the company was operating routes with 50 fewer units.

Despite this, the service is not compromised nor will it be suspended, assured Luis Romero Chávez, president of the transport company, UnibusPV.

To continue offering the service, the company will make use of diesel units and will reduce frequencies in low-traffic hours, and will increase them during peak hours.

In Puerto Vallarta there are between 400 and 700 thousand passages a day with peak hours that are during the start and end of normal business hours, which is why it is necessary to continue with the service, stressed Romero Chávez, who hopes that the supply of Natural Gas will be restored this Friday, as assured by the President of the Republic Andrés Manuel López Obrador.