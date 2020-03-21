Nayarit confirms its first case of COVID-19

The coronavirus COVID-19 has arrived in Nayarit. This was confirmed by the State Health Secretariat, who specified that it is a woman.

The infected patient has a history of travel to Spain and began to present symptoms when she returned to Mexico.

The state governor, Antonio Echevarría García, added, through his Twitter account, that the isolation protocols have been followed for the woman and her relatives.

The head of the local executive assured that the patient acted responsibly from the moment she presented the symptoms by contacting the telephone line of the state Health Secretariat to give notice.

Finally, the official asked the population to take extreme measures to prevent contagion and attend to information released only by official sources.