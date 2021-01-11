New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico

Gloria Molina Gamboa, Secretary of Health of the State of Tamaulipas, confirmed a case of the new strain of the coronavirus in the entity.

According to an official statement, the strain known as B117, arrived in Mexico through an international tourist who arrived in the country on December 29.

The virus was found in a 56-year-old citizen who had been at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) to later arrive in the city of Matamoros.

Secretary Molina specified that travelers and the flight crew who were in contact with the man were immediately followed up with during contact tracing. In addition to the monitoring task, she explained that the result of the tests given to those exposed was negative, in addition to deploying actions aimed at maintaining epidemiological surveillance and border control through the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks.

Due to this, she insisted on the call to maintain preventive measures such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing and staying home as long as possible as the B117 mutation has been confirmed to be more contagious than the original strain.

Since October last year, in Mexico, there was a re-outbreak of COVID-19, which has damaged the health systems of the two most populated entities in the country.