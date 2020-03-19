New Expats In Mexico Survey Shows Three-Out-of-Four Expats Feel Safe Living in Mexico

A new survey by online magazine Expats In Mexico shows that just over 75 percent of expats say they feel safe living in Mexico. One-third strongly agree. Only 13 percent disagree or strongly disagree.

“The objective of our survey this year was to find out how the over 1.2 million expats currently living in Mexico feel about their own personal safety,” said Expats In Mexico co-founder Robert Nelson. “We know through numerous studies and government statistics that Mexico’s personal security issues are top-of-mind with both expats living in Mexico and the millions of visitors who come to the country each year. This study reveals that the day-to-day experience of expats differs greatly from the media headlines.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed say they have not been a victim of crime in Mexico. Of those who have, robbery was by far the most reported, about 37 percent. Fraud was a distant second with just over 6 percent saying they had been duped by someone.

Expats say the most unsafe place is an ATM machine location, followed by city streets. As for which public agency they depend upon to keep them safe, municipal police and the federal police rank highest. Mexico’s newly-created national guard ranks just 5th.

The survey also finds four distinct reasons why expats feel their hometown in Mexico is safer than most Mexican cities: Size of community, tourist versus non-tourist areas, cities with large expat populations and cities with the absence of cartel activity.

One expat sums up a common response: “I believe my current Mexican City to be as safe a city as I have lived in, in my adult life, including the U.S. I have lived in roughly eight cities in Mexico for at least two months up to three years during the last 40 years, and, taking into account changes in the country during that time and my age changing, I have adjusted to the current conditions in each of those places and have never felt in danger in any of them.”

The online study was conducted in January and February 2020. The 431 expat respondents were widely dispersed throughout Mexico. Somewhat more males participated than females and nearly 80 percent of respondents were over the age of 55.

Expats In Mexico – The Expat Guide to Living in Mexico – is an online magazine designed for both expats currently living in Mexico and aspiring expats who are considering moving to Mexico.