Nurses in Jalisco are being attacked out of fear of COVID-19 contagion

There is concern among nurses in Jalisco because, since the Covid 19 outbreaks, they have been attacked in the streets by people who think that having been in contact with patients makes them contagious.

Through an official letter sent by the Inter-institutional Commission of Nurses of the state of Jalisco, its president, Edith Mujica Chávez, points out that at least 6 members of this union have recently suffered attacks and discrimination on the streets, the last case was in Guadalajara where they threw chlorine on a nurse.

“In recent days, due to the contingency generated to reduce the impacts of Covid 19, nursing personnel who work in different health institutions have been attacked in different circumstances by society, drivers of public transport, taxis, neighbors on the streets,” the letter addressed to the Ministry of Health Jalisco and the state government indicated.

The letter continues that this pandemic has generated panic and misinformation among some sectors of society, so it requests the authorities to guarantee the safety of the members of the nurses union and also provide them with the necessary work tools without putting their own health at risk.

“Due to the violence that is being generated, we request that a communiqué be made so that nursing personnel can move to the units dressed in civilian clothes and there change their uniforms, likewise, at the end of their day, again put on civilian clothes while this situation happens”.

This call is addressed to the 27 health and educational institutions in the region.