Over 300 aftershocks from powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake in Mexico

After the magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck Mexico on Tuesday morning, 303 aftershocks have been recorded. This was reported through Twitter by the National Seismological Service, which indicated that the largest of them had a magnitude of 5.6.

At 10:29 hours, about 12 kilometers from the municipality of Crucecita, in the southern state of Oaxaca, a strong earthquake occurred that was felt in several states of the country, and led to the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ( NOAA) to issue a preventive tsunami alert for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

Until 1:00 pm, according to the National Seismological report, a total of 303 telluric movements followed that great earthquake, all detected a few kilometers from the epicenter.

After the announcement, instability in the area continued, and at 1:27:08 p.m. the largest replica recorded so far, of magnitude 5.6, and located 46 kilometers southeast of Crucecita.

“There is a possibility that more aftershocks will be recorded, but with less intensity, so it is important to stay calm and follow instructions promptly. In the event of any eventuality, it is recommended to have the ‘911 Emergency’ number at hand,” the National Coordination of Civil Protection warned in a statement.

“It is recommended to be attentive to the information issued by the Civil Protection authorities of the federal entities, not to panic and avoid spreading false news,” the agency added.

The powerful 7.5 tremor that shook much of the country left at least four dead and 30 wounded in the state of Oaxaca.

Responding to the tsunami warning issued by NOAA, the Tsunami Warning Center of the Secretary of the Navy indicated that a variation of the tide of up to 113 centimeters could occur on the Pacific coasts, without affecting the population. The National Water Commission (Conagua) ruled out a tsunami warning for Mexico.