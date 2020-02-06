Parking meter project takes Puerto Vallarta citizens by surprise

The Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta plans to install digital parking meters at some points of the city, such as the Center, the Romantic Zone, and Marina Vallarta, in order to alleviate vehicular traffic and tidy up the parking sites.

According to the municipal president of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos Peña, this project has been approved by the citizens of the colonies where the parking meters would operate, with whom, he says, they have held awareness meetings.

Within this project, the mayor points out, the residents of the Center would not pay to park outside their homes, as they would be provided with a free code to qualify for a parking site.

Dávalos Peña said that the process of choosing the company that provides this service will be under tender and after defining the areas, the meters will be installed.

However, some residents of the Historic Center, the Romantic Zone, and Marina Vallarta say that neither the municipal government nor the neighborhood committees have approached them to talk about the digital parking meters project.

Similarly, they have expressed opinions both for and against, as for some, this measure will allow free parking spaces for motorists, but others do not agree to charge for leaving their vehicles on public roads.

In what the consulted citizens do agree, the city needs to specify the areas in which the parking meters would operate and to avoid that these spaces are of exclusive use for some businesses or neighbors.