Possible new variant of COVID-19 discovered in Puerto Vallarta

The new SARS-CoV-2 mutation, E484K, detected in four patients from Jalisco, has some characteristics of its own and differences with the strain identified in Brazil and South Africa, according to the University of Guadalajara.

“What we can confirm is that we did detect the E484K mutation and this is an important finding, since it had not been reported in Mexico,” said the head of the Laboratory for Diagnosis in Emerging and Reemerging Diseases (LaDEER), Nataly Vega Magaña, at the University Center for Health Sciences (CUCS) of the University of Guadalajara.

“However, more in-depth studies are required such as sequencing (of the new virus strain), as well as the analysis of more positive samples to determine the prevalence of this mutation in Jalisco,” she explained.

The specialist reported that one of the patients had contact with a foreign person in Puerto Vallarta, where the infection is considered to have started, but two others have not had contact with people from outside the country.

She recalled that this variant of the virus is one of the most relevant, since there is a change that can affect its binding with the neutralizing antibodies generated by the human body as part of the immune response due to infection or when receiving a vaccine.

Of the positive patients, two are 30 years old, and one is over 60, yet the report omits data from the fourth individual.

On Friday, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, reported that the expansion of restrictions on businesses and activities in the state will remain until February 12, the day on which a long-term plan will be presented that includes the approach for the return to face-to-face classes in the State; research and use of treatments that are proven in the world; the reinforcement of the National Vaccination Plan; the design of prevention measures and the creation of a program of psychological and mental health care that allows to attend to the effects of the pandemic.