Profepa investigates spill of sewage to the El Salado estuary in Puerto Vallarta

The Procuraduría de Protección al Ambiente (Profepa) is investigating the a recent sewage spill at El Salado in Puerto Vallarta.

On Saturday afternoon, personnel from the federal agency went to the protected natural area in Puerto Vallarta to verify the discharge of wastewater, presumably at the hands of the local water company, Seapal Vallarta.

At the site, Profepa inspectors supervised the discharge area, as well as the channels and areas surrounding El Salado, as well as the mangrove area where black water started to flow since last week, including the area of ​​the dock at the marine.

According to Jaime Torres Guerrero, director of the estuary, through one of the channels located to the south of the estuary, thousands of liters of sewage arrived, coming from the rupture of a wastewater pipeline of the water operator and city ​​sanitation, Seapal Vallarta.

Since last Wednesday, the presence of sewage in the channels of the protected natural area began to be detected, explained Torre Guerrero, who reported what happened to the Subdirectorate of Ecology and Environment of the municipality.

As a result of the spill, thousands of fish have died and samples have been taken for laboratory analysis and determine the level of contamination.

Two years ago, after the rupture of one of the pipes of the north collector of Seapal Vallarta, millions of cubic meters of sewage reached the estuary, thus generating an environmental emergency.