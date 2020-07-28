Prosecutor confirms four people kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta ambush

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that after the attack registered on Saturday, July 18 in the Fluvial Vallarta neighborhood, in the municipality of Puerto Vallarta, where a man died, there were four people who were kidnapped in the ambush.

Through a statement, the agency reported that yesterday a person from Guanajuato filed a complaint to the Specialized Prosecutor for Missing Persons, about the disappearance of a relative who was traveling in the group that was in Puerto Vallarta during the attack.

In addition, he mentioned that he has already started an investigation for the crime of disappearance, which is independent of the one that was already held for the crime of homicide and robbery.

According to the data collected, on July 18, a group of people from Guanajuato carried out tourist activities in the Sierra de Jalisco aboard RZR vehicles and other trucks, when they were intercepted by the armed group in Puerto Vallarta.

After several shots were fired that caused the victim’s injuries, the alleged criminals loaded four people who were traveling in the caravan to a van and fled.

The rest of the relatives of the disappeared are expected to go to the Prosecutor’s Office to file a complaint and provide information that will help to find the whereabouts of those who were kidnapped.