Protection of Estero El Salado will grow 23%; governor signs decree

The Natural Protected Area of Estero El Salado in Puerto Vallarta will increase from 168 to 208.2 hectares, an increase of 23 percent, after the decree signed by the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro.

“In Jalisco, the estuary will have a life of its own, will have a work plan and we will guarantee that in the years to come it has a budget for its operation. It is a choice that was made by the people. Listening to people lowers the risk of being wrong. Today, a decision of great depth is being made for the municipality of Vallarta,” said the governor, highlighting the citizen consultation process where 4,919 residents from Vallarta participated.

“We really want to thank the participation of the people who came to our call and I think the answer is here at the table where, as the governor said, he has taken everything the Vallartans have said in this survey,” said Margarita Sierra Díaz, Secretary of Planning and Citizen Participation of the Government of the State of Jalisco.

The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development, the City Council of Puerto Vallarta, and the students of Univa, the University Center of the Coast, the Mario Molina Technology and the Regional High School participated in this exercise.

The results of the consultation can be consulted on the site http://seplan.app.jalisco.gob.mx/estero/