Puerto Vallarta adds more cases of COVID-19 and another death

In Mexico, the number of people infected with COVID-19 increased by 1,515 in the past 24-hours, with a total of 20,739 confirmed cases. The death toll rose to 1,972, adding 547 new deaths in the past day.

In Puerto Vallarta, cases of COVID-19 increased to 60 and one new death has been reported, with a total of six deaths recorded. The city has only tested 331 people for the coronavirus, 21 tests in the past day.

The Secretary of Health in Mexico, Jorge Alcocer, gave a comprehensive and detailed explanation of how an organism works by contracting the virus, that is, the pathophysiology it has. However, he also detailed and listed the drugs that could be used to treat the disease, as well as their mechanisms of action and side effects.

Firstly, he pointed out that there are treatments that are being evaluated to deal with COVID-19; But he clarified that these have other indications for use that to date have made them useful, but their use for treating COVID-19 is controversial.

These eight medications are Lopinavir (Ritonavir), Redesivir, Hydroxychloroquine, Chloroquine, Tocilizumab, INF-Beta, Azithromycin with Hydroxychloroquine and convalescent plasma.

On Wednesday, President López Obrador said he was optimistic that the country would continue as it has been up to now and estimated that if it continues at the same pace, there is the possibility of complying with what has been projected: that starting May 17, restrictions could begin to be lifted, in a limited way, in some regions of the country.

“There are more than a thousand municipalities, of the nearly 2,500, where there are no cases reported. Of course with care, 17 of those municipalities could restart classes and normalcy in the economy in those cases,” he said.

To date, Mexico has only tested 75,742 people for the coronavirus, which could be why half the cities in the country have not reported any cases.