Puerto Vallarta Among the Top Destinations for U.S. Thanksgiving Travel

Although travel volumes for the celebration of Thanksgiving Day in the United States, which this year will be Thursday, November 26, have fallen compared to recent years, Puerto Vallarta is in the first three places among the international destinations to which Americans will travel for the holiday.

For the first time in history, Mexico is the main international destination that North American travelers are looking for, and three beaches are leading the searches for the traditional celebration: Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, and Cancun, when other years it was aimed at Paris, London and other European capitals, according to the Allianz report.

The company reviewed 632,757 travel itineraries leaving the United States, from November 21 to December 1, which report a decrease of up to 75 percent compared to the previous year, but there is a notable upturn in travel to the beach destinations of Mexico, where Puerto Vallarta is preferred for its proximity, connectivity, and health security.

“Always recognized as a popular destination, Mexico has been a leader in tourism recovery since Covid 19 broke into our lives; the connectivity to this country, and the security protocols such as the restriction on occupancy in the resorts to favor a healthy distance, greatly contribute to strengthening the demand for an escape to hot climates ”, says Allianz.

The report states that the day before the Thanksgiving celebration, Wednesday, November 25, will be the one with the highest demand for departures to domestic destinations, and on Saturday, November 21 for international destinations, a day when continuous arrivals at the Puerto Vallarta International Airport is expected.

The Canadian market also comes with very good news. A recent Expedia study indicates that Canadians are already planning trips for 2021, and their searches are largely focused on southern beaches, including Puerto Vallarta as a warm refuge both for its climate and for the hospitality of its people.

Photo credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHysjkrhfbL/