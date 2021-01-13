Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas prepare for COVID-19 vaccination

The long awaited day is coming. Municipal authorities of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco and Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit are preparing for the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 in health personnel who have been treating the coronavirus pandemic for almost a year.

In the case of Puerto Vallarta, members of the municipal government met with personnel from the VIII Sanitary Region of the Jalisco Health Secretariat to learn about the current situation regarding Covid-19.

Armando Pérez Oliva, director of the VIII Sanitary Region announced that today the vaccines will arrive in Jalisco and that in the next few days they will begin their application.

The personnel of the first line against the pandemic will be the first immunized against the SARS CoV-2 virus, with the support of the personnel of the Forty-First Military Zone, Eighth Naval Zone, and the National Guard, who have said that they are prepared for the reception and transfer of the vaccines that will be given to each of the hospitals, providing security at all times in these hospitals.

In Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, the vaccine application stage is expected to begin in the coming days.

In the first instance, it will be the medical personnel who care for Covid patients who receive the vaccine at the hands of the military personnel who will be in charge of this task.

The application will be carried out in two stages, according to Mayor Jaime Cuevas Tello.

It should be noted that the first phase of vaccination in Nayarit will be from January 12 to 18; the second from January 19 to 25, and the third from January 26 to February 1.

And it is expected that the application module in Bahía de Banderas will be at the General Hospital of zone 33 of the IMSS in San Vicente.