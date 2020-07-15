Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara record the fastest growth of COVID-19 in Jalisco

During the last 24 hours, 39 more deaths were confirmed by COVID-19 in Jalisco, bringing the death record to 1,084 since the pandemic began.

The technical report of the Federal Health Secretariat reported that there are 10,554 estimated cases in the State, of which only 9,511 infections have been confirmed by testing. They also estimate that 1,112 people have died from the virus, 28 more than the deaths already confirmed.

The undersecretary of health, Hugo López Gatell, presented the report of the current epidemic situation at the state level, stressed that it remains stable, although at the municipal level he highlighted the cases of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, which register an increase in cases.

“Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara are the areas where the epidemic grows at the fastest speed; while Zapopan, San Pedro Tlaquepaque, Tonalá and Tlajomulco have a slower rate. For the whole of Jalisco, the epidemic was stable since week 23, despite that it is growing in these two municipalities,” he said.

According to federal information, hospital occupancy remained at 25% in general beds and 27% in ventilated beds.