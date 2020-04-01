Puerto Vallarta beaches have been closed; do not visit beaches for Easter

The Governor of Jalisco announced this Wednesday that the state’s beaches and spas will be closed to prevent a spread of COVID-19 cases.

During his press conference, he asked citizens to listen to the authorities and reiterated that this period of health emergency “is not a vacation.”

He reiterated his request to citizens not to travel to Puerto Vallarta or other coastal destinations in the state during Holy Week or Easter.

The hotel sector is one of the most affected by the paralysis of tourism worldwide due to the coronavirus, and in the case of Mexico the Mexican Hotel Association reports the temporary closure of 153 hotels, said Brian Rodríguez, an analyst at Monex.

He explained that according to the association, in recent weeks the beach hotel complexes have presented an occupancy of between 10 and 15 percent, approximately; however, the rest of the states have had close to 5 percent.

The specialist pointed out that the impact on hotels will depend on the duration of the health contingency caused by COVID-19, the occupancy rate, the effect on their income and the liquidity of these businesses.