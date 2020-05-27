Puerto Vallarta begins plans to reopen with a focus on making tourist feel safe returning to the Bay of Banderas

In order to standardize the processes and protocols for economic reactivation in both Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, on Tuesday state and municipal authorities of Jalisco and Nayarit met with the hotel and restaurant sector in the region to establish joint strategies that contribute to the gradual reopening of the establishments.

With the presence of the Secretaries of Tourism, German Ralis Cumplido (Jalisco), and Ana Cecilia Llanos Guzmán (Nayarit), as well as the mayors of both municipalities, the Mayor of Vallarta Arturo Dávalos Peña, stressed the importance of working as a single destination, for economic and tourist reactivation of the region.

He proposed to businessmen and owners of the different establishments, to sign a commitment letter in which they agree to follow each one of the established guidelines, such as the use of mouth masks, antibacterial gel, the healthy distance between people, both clients and employees, among other preventive measures. that have already been implemented during the health crisis caused by COVID-19.

He pointed out that these procedures will help to gain the trust of national and international tourists, since they will be provided with all the guarantees of safety and hygiene so that they can enjoy this destination with their families, hence the importance of working on a joint protocol, where all sectors agree.

The mayor of Bahía de Banderas, Jaime Cuevas Tello, agreed that teamwork must be done to tie and define joint actions with the business sector to initiate the economic revival of the region, giving certainty not only to locals but to the thousands of visitors, that they will have the management protocols in hotels, restaurants, tourist areas and other spaces that allow them to give security and confidence.

Jalisco’s Secretary of Tourism, German Ralis Cumplido, asked for a vote of confidence from the business sector, since it is expected that on June 1, there will be new guidelines to reactivate the economy in the country; However, he added that it is necessary to have a joint vision and continue to work as a partnership so that Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas are a worldwide recognized safe destination post-COVID.

The head of the Secretary of Tourism of Nayarit, Ana Cecilia Llanos Guzmán, indicated that the effort of the metropolitan area that makes up Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas is essential, so alternatives must be sought that contribute to gaining the trust of the tourists, giving them the assurance that they will have the best conditions for their stay.

During this meeting, it was agreed that in the course of this week we will work on the protocols that will be implemented in the region, and once this document is available, it will be endorsed by the state health councils of both Jalisco and Nayarit, to indicate the moment in which they must be applied and start with the reopening of the businesses, and in case they do not follow these guidelines, the place will be sanctioned and even closed.

Likewise, it was agreed that the possibility of opening common areas such as swimming pools and beaches will be analyzed, with the appropriate sanitary measures, since they are attractive to tourists who visit the destination.