Puerto Vallarta confirms a case of COVID-19

The Jalisco Ministry of Health reported that seven new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the state, bringing the total to 94 people affected by the virus.

He reported that, of the total, four cases are asymptomatic, and indicated that the confirmed cases are found in eight of the 125 municipalities in the state, these are Zapopan, Guadalajara, Cuautla, Tomatlán, Tecolotlán, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Puerto Vallarta and Ameca.

The impact on tourism

Puerto Vallarta, the tourist capital of Jalisco, had an occupancy of between 10 and 12 percent of the 14,500 rooms available over the weekend, according to the State Tourism Secretary, Germán Ernesto Kotsiras Ralis Cumplido.

In an interview, he states that, at the state level, Jalisco has 75,000 hotel rooms, each of which, he details, generates 1.5 formal jobs and 3 informal jobs.

“There is a great concern for the hotel, restaurant and other sectors that have to do with tourism,” he says. “This already speaks of a direct impact on the economy, we contribute almost 10 percent of GDP, it is a very important economy, a very dynamic industry, it generates many billions of pesos and it is going through a complicated situation.”

The state official warns that, without an economic containment plan designed by the federal government, and in the face of the foreseeable hardening of health policies to isolate the population, the blow to tourism will be accentuated.

“If we are anticipating that the curve (of coronavirus cases) is still going to grow and that the potential for contagion is greater, obviously health policies will have to toughen up, and obviously we expect less occupation and there will be a greater impact,” he anticipates.