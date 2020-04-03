Puerto Vallarta confirms first death from COVID-19

The fourth death from COVID-19 in Jalisco was recorded at the General Hospital of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Puerto Vallarta, according to the State Public Health Laboratory through the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ).

In addition, it reported five new cases in the state, for which 104 people were sick and four asymptomatic carriers were recorded.

The death in Puerto Vallarta was a 42-year-old man, who died last Wednesday, April 1.

As of today, the SSJ has studied suspicious cases in 75 municipalities of Jalisco, and infections were confirmed in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Cuautla, Tomatlán, Tecolotlán, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Puerto Vallarta and Ameca. Today the municipalities of Yahualica de González Gallo, San Julián and Lagos de Moreno are also added to the list of areas with COVID-19 cases reported.

According to the epidemiological data of the SSJ, of the 104 people confirmed cases, 87 percent have been ambulatory when presenting mild symptoms, for which they are under care in their homes.

Seventeen more people have required hospitalization, of which six people were discharged for improvement, four deaths, and seven remain hospitalized – both in private and public hospitals -, in stable condition (3), delicate (1), severe (2) and very serious (1).