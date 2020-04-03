Puerto Vallarta confirms second death of COVID-19 in two days

The state Health Secretariat reported today of two other deaths in Jalisco by COVID -19, including another in Puerto Vallarta.

Fernando Petersen, Health Secretary, explained that the deaths were recorded yesterday.

One corresponds to a 30-year-old man in Puerto Vallarta, who had hypertension and was admitted to an IMSS hospital in that municipality on March 28 and passed away on April 2.

The previously reported death in Puerto Vallarta was a 42-year-old man, who died last Wednesday, April 1.

Also, the secretary said that there are modules in Puerto Vallarta to obtain more quickly the contacts of the confirmed cases of the virus and “to be able to test them.”

Until today, Jalisco had only been reporting one case of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, leaving in question the reliability of the numbers being reported in Puerto Vallarta. Jalisco is one of the hardest-hit states in the country but its main tourist destination has officially only reported one case of COVID-19.

Staff at IMSS hospitals around the nation have been sounding the alarm over purposely underreported cases of COVID-19 and reporting those infected with the virus as atypical pneumonia and refusing COVID-19 testing to avoid disclosing the true spread of the virus. Mexico’s Secretary of Health has denied the allegations.

The other death confirmed in Jalisco today is a 76-year-old man, a resident of El Grullo, attended initially in Autlán and later at the Juan I. Menchaca Civil Hospital in Guadalajara, where he died. This case had no comorbidities, but the risk history of a trip to California, United States, from February 16 to March 24.