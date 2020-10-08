Puerto Vallarta COVID-19 positivity rate tops 67%

A few months after the tests to detect COVID-19 began in Puerto Vallarta, the positivity rate has remained higher than 40%, above the state average.

According to data from the COVID-19 Diagnostic Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara in Puerto Vallarta, installed in the University Center of the Coast, in which this laboratory has been in operation, more than 4,300 rapid tests and PCR have been carried out; being in the last weeks with greater positivity in the results.

From May to date, the positive cases of those who come for the PCR or rapid test, to detect COVID-19, at the University Center of the Coast, increased from 23 to 56 percent, even at one point the positivity reached up to 70 percent.

Doctor Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, Head of the Department of Medical Sciences, of the University Center of the Coast, and head of the COVID-19 laboratory in Puerto Vallarta, explained that when the diagnoses began, in the month of May, 483 tests with a rate of 23% of positive cases.

During June 527, with 26 percent positive cases. In July, 650 tests were carried out, with 51 percent positive cases. In August there were 502, with a positivity of 49 percent, and September, were 638, with a record of 56 percent of positive cases.

In September, the positivity has increased, in such a way that, according to laboratory statistics, in the corresponding period from August 31 to September 4, the positivity was 50 percent.

As of October 2, the percentage has risen to 67%.