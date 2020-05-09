Puerto Vallarta exceeds COVID-19 infection and death projections

Within a week of reaching the “peak” of COVID-19 cases, the number of infections projected to be no more than 70 people in Puerto Vallarta has been passed with 94 reported at the end of the day, Friday, May 8.

In recent days, Dr. Armando Pérez Oliva, head of the Eighth Sanitary Region, said that between May 12 and 15 the peak of coronavirus infections could occur in Puerto Vallarta.

According to the estimates of the region’s health officer, the maximum number of cases in this city was expected to be around “seventy-something” when reaching the so-called peak of infections.

At the time, Pérez Oliva, said that in order not to overcome these “seventy-something” infections, it was necessary to continue with the sanitary measures and stay at home, which was not the case, because, despite the indications of health and government authorities, the relaxation of society has been an important factor in registering this increase, which could continue to grow day by day.

Puerto Vallarta added one new death and 12 new cases in the past 24-hours, bringing the total of cases to 94. A total of 411 people have been tested in the city since the beginning of the pandemic, only 17 people were tested in the past day.