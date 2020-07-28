Puerto Vallarta has three weeks of increased COVID-19 cases

According to data presented by the Federal Ministry of Health in the daily report on coronavirus in Mexico, Jalisco adds three weeks with an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the curve fell slightly after a first spike.

“It seemed that from week 24 to 26 this trend began to decline, however in weeks 27, 28 and 29 this trend reverses and again goes up,” said Dr. José Luis Alomía when presenting focused data for Jalisco in the afternoon conference on Monday.

According to the federal data report, in Jalisco, there are 12,235 positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,429 deaths. The State reports over twice the number of cases as the Federal Government, the State Government reports 26,533 cases in Jalisco.

Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Zapopan, Tonalá, Tlaquepaque and Tlajomulco are the municipalities with the highest incidence reported in the pandemic report.

“An important call to the population of Jalisco because this is a risk that at one point is trending and may continue to increase and we have many cases to attend to in Jalisco,” said José Luis Alomía in his speech.

The past three weeks of increases correspondent with the opening of business, and at a time when the city is considering opening bars and nightclubs. Last week, the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta and Governor of Jalisco falsely claimed there was no measurable increase in cases since the reopening of businesses in Puerto Vallarta.