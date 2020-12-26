Puerto Vallarta hospital at 100% occupancy with COVID-19 patience – state reaches 65% positivity rate

Public and private hospitals in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) and in the interior of the state during Christmas Eve treated more than a thousand patients hospitalized for symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, coronavirus, Sars-CoV-2.

In Jalisco, the positivity rate, that is, the risk of acquiring the virus is high, reaching 65%, while statewide, general hospital total occupancy is 33%, three points higher than last week.

According to the IRAG Network Information System, the hospitals that are in the red, that is, with a capacity of 78 to 100 percent are the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, and the Zapopan Military Infirmary, all at 100 percent occupancy.

The General Hospital of Zona 14 in Guadalajara, the General Hospital of Zona 7 in Lagos de Moreno of the IMSS, are at 97 and 96 percent of their capacity, respectively.

The Real San José Hospital (private) and the General Hospital of Zone 89 in Guadalajara, are at 85 and 78 of their hospital capacity, respectively, that is, eight out of 10 beds are occupied with patients with serious Covid-19 related illnesses.

The hospital outlook, according to data from the coronavirus platform, in Jalisco until December 24 there were 1,042 hospitalized patients.

The largest number are registered with the Mexican Social Security Institute (MSS) with 603, of which 348 have a confirmed COVID-19 test results and 255 are currently waiting for results.

In the second instance, the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) with 175 patients, of which 109 are positive and the rest waiting for test results, followed by private hospitals with 112 patients, 98 confirmed positive tests, these hospitals have also been oversaturated.

Fourth, are the medical units of the Hospital Civil de Guadalajara (HCG) Fray Antonio Alcalde and Juan I. Menchaca with 108 patients, 72 with confirmed studies and 36 in process.

In the Institute of Security and Social Services of State Workers (ISSSTE) there are 44 patients, at the last cut seven were confirmed by Covid-19.