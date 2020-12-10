Puerto Vallarta hotels will now be able to operate at 75% during the holidays

According to the Jalisco government health table , for the Christmas season and with the intention of celebrating the Christmas and New Year’s parties, Puerto Vallarta hotels will be able to operate at 75 percent of their maximum capacity despite the fact that The entity remains on an orange traffic light and the number of coronavirus infections is on the rise .

The governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro , announced that this measure has the objective of favoring tourist activity but “with responsibility”, since Puerto Vallarta is the main tourist destination in Jalisco.

Despite the extension allowed in the capacity of visitors, the hotels and lodging centers of the destination must strictly follow certain sanitary protocols :

Common areas in closed spaces must have a maximum capacity of 25 percent.

Common areas in open spaces – pools – must have a maximum capacity of 50 percent.

The capacity of the restaurants must be a maximum of 50 percent capacity, or every other table closed.

Event rooms must use only 25 percent of capacity, up to a maximum limit of 200 people.

The government of Jalisco trusts that with discipline in compliance with these measures, Puerto Vallarta will continue to offer its wide range of hotels, its famous beaches, its magical sunsets, its tropical climate, its tourist routes, and also its gastronomic offer.

In the first half of December alone, the Puerto Vallarta International Airport has already scheduled the arrival of 673 domestic and international flights, which represents an increase of 18 percent compared to the first fifteen days of November in which there were 639 operations, reported the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico.