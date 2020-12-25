Puerto Vallarta launches online tourist guide with promotions and coupons

Facing the arrival of the end of the year season, the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of Puerto Vallarta, launched its new website with the aim of being an official tourist guide for visitors arriving at the destination, which provides relevant information on activities and places to visit.

The new website will provide tourists with a friendly experience for national and international users, according to the Tourism Trust.

The destination that is characterized by its privileged location between the sea and the mountains, has worked to offer tourists a better informative orientation about the benefits of Puerto Vallarta. Among the main sections is: “Plan your trip”, a section that exposes a selection of places to visit, things to do and recommendations according to the type of experience you want to plan, among which are: Family vacations, Romantic getaways and weekend getaway.

The website is intended to be a reliable source for those who want to know in detail the offers that the city has, so it also includes a complete directory with accommodation options, tour operators, cultural centers, restaurants, as well as nature activities, wellness, ecotourism, adventure, among others.

For the benefit of the public, the platform also offers attractive promotions that are integrated into a coupon with a value of up to $20,000 pesos for use in various establishments, tours, activities, and in more than 30 participating hotels.

“If something defines Puerto Vallarta, it is the natural charm of its beaches embraced by the Sierra Madre Occidental; the essence of its culture, its gastronomy and traditions; and the warmth of their hospitality as one who welcomes a friend home. A unique destination that still preserves the authenticity and flavor of Mexico ”, the Trust points out.

After the announcement of new restrictions on schedules and activities in the state of Jalisco, from December 25, 2020, to January 10, 2021, with the intention of preventing the spread of infections by Covid-19, bars, nightclubs, and event halls are suspended. Likewise, fireworks as part of the end-of-year celebrations are canceled, and year-end events or parties were also prohibited.

Hotels, gyms, spas, restaurants, beaches, shopping centers, the Malecón, tour operators, natural attractions, and other activities in the destination, will continue to comply normally with all the sanitary measures implemented which guarantee compliance with the hygiene and disinfection standards.

According to an Expedia study, Puerto Vallarta is among the preferred destinations for Canadians to travel for next year 2021, due to connectivity, flight distances of no more than four hours, mild weather, and the many natural attractions.

Visit the new website at https://visitpuertovallarta.com/