Puerto Vallarta Mayor asks tourists not to visit the city over the holidays

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Arturo Dávalos, called on tourists and visitors not to visit the city while the health crisis continues.

“This is not the time for tourists to come, it is not time for visitors to come, it is time for them to take shelter and stay at home, right now are not the best conditions because we are not going to be able to attend to them as they deserve”.

All the preventive measures are being taken from the local, state and federal governments, and all the decrees have been issued to prevent the coronavirus from growing, and Puerto Vallarta are following these guidelines.

“We are suffering here in Puerto Vallarta, this is historical,” he said. “It hurts me a lot to tell the people of Guadalajara and those who come from Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, everyone in Bajío, don’t come, that hurts us a lot, however, it has to be done, stay at home, this isn’t the ideal moment to vacation,” he emphasized.

The holidays can be postponed and you can come later, now the Mayor insisted on his call they cannot come to Vallarta.

It is important to “take care of the life of the people of Vallarta and all of us who live here.”

The truth is “we are having a very bad time,” he lamented. There are hotels that have reduced their workforce, some have closed, some restaurants have closed and laid off their staff.