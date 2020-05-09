Puerto Vallarta Mayor calls on public to continue isolation

Given the increasing number of infections, the Mayor of Puerto Vallarta Arturo Dávalos Pela, called on citizens to continue with the preventive isolation measures and thereby avoid infections of Covid-19.

He stressed that it will not be through the security forces that the situation is resolved but by appealing to the responsibility and conscience of the citizens, this being the only way to get out of the pandemic that has gripped the world.

With the closure of beaches, hotels and a significant number of non-essential businesses, the Mayor of Vallarta said that in this phase 3, the preventive measures will be reinforced and asked essential commercial establishments to follow them. “We need intelligence and discipline to be able to return to normal sooner,” he added.

Until this Friday, in Jalisco there are 43 deaths, of which 8 are recorded in Puerto Vallarta, the second-highest death rate in the State just behind the capital of Guadalajara.