Puerto Vallarta mayor outlines new restrictions to curb COVID-19 starting Friday

“Today, unfortunately, we are taking a small step back from what we had achieved, as a result of not understanding that Covid-19 is everyone’s task, it is a shared responsibility,” said Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña.

The Mayor announcing the new provisions that will be implemented in Puerto Vallarta due to the activation of the Emergency Button, from this Friday, October 30 to November 13, in order to cut the chain of infections by lowering the mobility of people by up to 40 percent.

At a press conference, accompanied by some officials, the mayor indicated that these decisions only seek to save the lives of many people from Vallarta, as Puerto Vallarta is the sixth municipality in the state with the most infected people. “This is an opportunity to raise awareness and we all need to make a common front ”, emphasized Dávalos Peña.

Regarding the new provisions that come into effect from this Friday, he said that he asked the state governor, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, that in Puerto Vallarta, as a tourist destination, different measures be applied to the rest of the state’s municipalities, so non-essential activities will have a schedule from 6:00 in the morning to 8:30 at night; while the beaches will be open from 5:00 in the morning to 3:00 in the afternoon, from Monday to Sunday.

He added that the services of transport companies or platforms may accept trips until 8:59 p.m. However, the operation of the conventional taxi service will be provided at all times, offering solidarity rates of $60 pesos for zone 1 and for zone 2 it will be $85 pesos, a cost that will be applied only during the suspension of night activities and with a maximum occupancy of three people per unit.

In the case of public transport, he commented that its operation should be suspended from Monday to Sunday from 9:59 p.m., restarting at 5:30 a.m. the next day. After 10:00 p.m. the units will only be allowed to circulate to empty current riding passengers and not accepting new rides.

He also announced that filters will be installed at the different entrances to the city to inform visitors about the new measures that will be applied, in addition to that surveillance, operations will be carried out at different points so that these provisions are met and inviting citizens to stay at home.

The activities that must be closed or restricted from 8:30 at night are mechanical workshops, auto parts stores and any technical service; squares, centers and commercial corridors; self-service stores, price clubs, and department stores; public markets and tianguis, corporate offices, sports units and urban parks, meetings of more than 10 people, private social events, restaurants, bars, and other businesses not considered as essential.