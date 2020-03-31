Puerto Vallarta prepares 500 graves for COVID-19 deaths

The municipality of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, has already registered its first positive case of coronavirus, reported the city Mayor, Arturo Dávalos Peña, who has announced that, for the worst case, they are already preparing a total of 500 graves.

“Through Municipal Public Services, we are working in the pantheons, God forbid, and we all touch wood, but we do not want to be caught unawares, we are making 500 double graves in the municipal pantheon,” expressed the mayor.

“So far there are 466 beds for hospitalization, 133 beds for emergency services, 42 intensive care beds and 78 ventilators … 7 temporary shelters were proposed, totaling a capacity of 669 people, considering a surface of 3.5 meters of separation and sanitary security measures,” announced the mayor when discussing handling an influx of patients in the city.

In a statement issued by the city of Puerto Vallarta, they also specify that if required, the Convention Center would also be enabled to care for COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, Civil Protection and the Navy will carry out a census of ambulances, personnel, equipment and everything necessary to provide medical attention that may be required.

According to the personnel of the Ministry of Health of Jalisco (SSJ), the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is a 35-year-old man, who presented very mild symptoms and did not require to be hospitalized and it is a case of imported contagion.