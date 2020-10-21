Puerto Vallarta ranks 7th in perception of security by citizens in the 28th National Urban Public Safety Survey

After announcing the results of the 28th National Urban Public Safety Survey (ENSU), carried out by INEGI, Puerto Vallarta confirms its place as one of the ten safest cities in the country, placing it in 7th place according to the perception of security shown by the inhabitants in the third quarter of the year.

The survey does not look at actual crime rates, it only considers the opinions of citizens.

Mayor Arturo Dávalos Peña highlighted that these results are the result of the coordination and teamwork maintained by the different instances that make up the IX Public Security Executive Council of the North Coast, which brings together authorities from the three levels of governments of Puerto Vallarta, Tomatlán and Cabo Corrientes, which meet on a weekly basis virtually to define the strategies to strengthen and evaluate the actions already undertaken.

“This is a coordination that they set as an example at the national level for communication, the work that we all have, that we work as a team to keep this region in the first places of perception of security at the national level; of course we are very happy to continue working together. This security coordination on the North Coast of the state of Jalisco has worked and there are the numbers that are presented week after week,” said the mayor of Vallarta.

During the Security Council meeting, the Mayor and the members of the taskforce welcomed Juan Manuel Murillo, who joins this work as the new prosecutor in Puerto Vallarta.

The most recent national security survey was carried out in the first half of September of this year in 70 cities of the country, where Puerto Vallarta was placed in seventh place after cities such as San Pedro Garza García; La Paz, Mérida, Los Cabos, Cuajimalpa and Saltillo.