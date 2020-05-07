Puerto Vallarta receives another cruise for humanitarian reasons

The twelfth cruise ship to arrive in Puerto Vallarta for humanitarian reasons arrived this Wednesday, according to the Integral Port Administration (API).

The Seven Seas Splendor ship, which belongs to the Regen Seven Seas Cruises, arrived with 125 crew of different nationalities but without passengers, the API stressed.

They reported that the cruise ship from the port of Los Angeles, California, will remain docked and guarded for 30 days in Puerto Vallarta, “where the main port services will be provided.”

The cruise is commanded by Diego Michelozzi, who has been working aboard cruise ships for 20 years. The Seven Seas Splendor, launched in February 2020, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy, is 224 meters long, being the second in the Explorer class of Regent Seven Seas Cruises and the fifth ship of the company, said the API.

“As in each humanitarian arrival, the respective authorities such as International Health, Migration, Customs and SENASICA were present, verifying, among other things, the health of the crew,” the API Puerto Vallarta detailed.