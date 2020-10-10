Puerto Vallarta records increase of COVID-19 cases among young people

It is young people who in recent weeks have contracted COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta. According to Dr. Jesús Aarón Curiel Beltrán, head of the COVID Diagnostic Laboratory of the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) in the beach destination, just over 70 percent of the positive cases of SARS CoV2 in the city are found in the population whose age ranges between 20 and 50 years, that is, the so-called economically active population.

The doctor explained that it is the relaxation in terms of preventive measures on the part of younger people that has caused the contagion, in addition, that it is these people who have to leave home more often for work.

“We cannot say that they are to blame for the contagions because it is they who are the main part of the economy and who have to go out to work,” said Curiel Beltrán.

For this reason, they reiterated the call to redouble health measures and to remember that the pandemic has not yet ended.

“Before they were not afraid, because they did not believe in the pandemic, today they believe in the pandemic but they are still not afraid,” he added.