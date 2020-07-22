Puerto Vallarta records its highest day of COVID-19 cases

On the 51 day of the ‘New Normality’, when Mexico began to reopen its economy and society, José Luis Alomía Zegarra, director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that in Mexico there are 40,400 deaths and 356,255 confirmed accumulated cases of the coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) since the first case registered on last February 28. Those numbers are only cases detected in the public health system, not private hospitals or laboratories, the numbers in Mexico are likely 10 times higher in Mexico.

In Puerto Vallarta, a new daily record of infections was reported with 62 new cases on July 21. The city also added 4 new deaths to the total.

The State of Jalisco added 694 new cases, its second highest day of infections, with a total of 23,396 cases statewide.

The federal Ministry of Health, in addition, reported a hospital occupancy of 23%, and 27% in ventilated beds.

Hospital occupation is one of the two indicators to take into account to activate the ’emergency button’, which would be a complete economic shutdown in the state.

If the hospital occupation exceeds 50 percent, this mechanism is activated and all activities in the state must be stopped for fourteen days, in order to contain the advance of the pandemic and prevent deaths from multiplying.

The other indicator is the weekly index of active cases, which also remains below what is established. Cases should not exceed 400 over a million inhabitants (weekly) and the most recent report sets the indicator at 299.