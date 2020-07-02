Puerto Vallarta records its highest single-day death count from COVID-19

After 31 days of the return to the “new normal”, a strategy that aims to achieve the orderly and gradual reopening of the economic, social, and educational life of Mexico, the Ministry of Health (SSa) released the most relevant information on the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

As of this Wednesday, July 1, there have been 231,770 confirmed cases within the public healthcare system (cases in private hospitals are not reported by the federal government), and 28,510 deaths from COVID-19. Today’s numbers added 5,681 new cases and 741 deaths. These numbers indicate a slight uptick in the seven-day running average of cases, indicating that the virus has not declined in recent weeks.

Puerto Vallarta reported its highest single-day death rate with seven deaths today. Although the number is low, the average daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic has been less than one death per day.

The record-high death toll comes two weeks after beaches were reopened in Puerto Vallarta, and ten days after crowds flocked to the beaches in celebration of Father’s Day.

The second-highest single-day death toll was six deaths recorded last week on June 26, 6 days after Father’s Day weekend.

As a signal that the virus is spreading in Puerto Vallarta, this week’s daily average of infection is 26 cases per day, compared to 11 cases per day in the previous week’s average.

The State of Jalisco, according to the Undersecretary of Health for the Federal Government will be one of the last states to emerge from the pandemic.

“So what does a long epidemic mean? It started on February 28, mathematical projections or predictions suggest that it could last until October, specifically in Jalisco and Nuevo León, the states that first entered the pandemic and will be the last to end,” said Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

It should be noted that none of the predictions provided by the Undersecretary have proven accurate.

Despite the reality of the numbers reported each day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared today that ‘the worst is over’ for the pandemic in Mexico. The same declaration was made in early May and June became the deadliest month since the beginning of the pandemic.

Mexico has only tested 595,917 people in the past four months, making it difficult to get an accurate picture of the virus in the country, and making it more difficult to declare when the country has reached a peak or that the worse is over.

For the week of June 29 to July 5, 14 states are with a red light (maximum alertness) and the remaining 18, under orange, representing high risk. No States in Mexico have moved below Maximum Alert for COVID-19.

You can save a life. Wear a mask and social distance, that all it takes to become a hero!