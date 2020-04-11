Puerto Vallarta records third death from COVID-19, most in the state

The number of fatalities due to COVID-19 increased in Puerto Vallarta, with the death of another person adding up to three deaths in the city.

Puerto Vallarta added three new cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.

It is believed that the COVID-19 cases in Mexico have been purposely misreported by the government. If the numbers are correct, Puerto Vallarta has a 30% mortality rate, the worldwide average is 6%.

Puerto Vallarta currently has the most deaths in the State of Jalisco according to government numbers.

The State of Jalisco has only tested 2,000 people out of the 8.5 million citizens in the state.

Staff at IMSS hospitals around the country have sounded the alarm of the health system hiding COVID-19 cases, a claim that the federal government has denied.

The new confirmed death was a 60-year-old man, a resident of Puerto Vallarta, who began with symptoms on April 1 and passed away on April 8.

The patient suffered from hypertension and obesity. The Jalisco Health Secretariat also confirmed five new cases of COVID-19 in the state, leave an official statistic of 148 positives: 144 confirmed with the disease and the 4 asymptomatic.

Municipalities added to the list of people sick with COVID-19: Tequila, Jamay, San Martín Hidalgo and Cocula, with their first cases being reported.

To date, suspicious cases have been studied in 96 municipalities of the State, confirming infections -with evidence endorsed by the National Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference- in 21 municipal territories.

This story was updated to add the three new confirmed cases in Puerto Vallarta, bringing the total of cases being reported to seven.