Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reports 100% occupancy in general hospital beds

According to the federal platform, over the weekend, the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital reported 100% occupancy in general hospital beds. The governor reported that the positivity rate reached 43.6% and that there are 76 municipalities at high risk, including Puerto Vallarta.

The General Hospital 7 in Lagos de Moreno, the Real San José Hospital and the Yahualica Regional Hospital exceeded 75% occupancy. In the occupation of beds with a ventilator, the Ángel Leaño Hospital registered 94% and the Real San José Hospital 91%. While the Hospital 7 de Lagos de Moreno, the Clinic 110 of the IMSS in Oblatos and the General Hospital of Tepatitlán exceeded 71 percent.

Despite the increase in the number of people hospitalized for complications generated by COVID-19, the governor of Jalisco ruled out returning to the general suspension of non-essential activities.

Via social networks, the head of the state Executive Branch published the “territorial criteria” for monitoring the health contingency according to which the Altos Sur region registers 42.6% of hospital occupancy in general beds and 100% in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

In the High North the occupancy is 42.1% and 35.3% respectively. In the Central region, which includes the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (AMG), 31.1% of the general beds and 52.3% of the ICUs are occupied.

“Although we have a 30% hospital occupancy, there is no need to stop activities. For now and for those you love the most, you have to follow #SinBajarLaGuardia. I know it has been a very complex and exhausting year, but we have municipalities with high risk and now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine, it is worth all the trouble in the world to resist and take care of ourselves to end this year with our loved ones, to distance, but be alive,” he published.

On December 9, Jalisco registered 937 patients hospitalized for the new coronavirus, which exceeded the peak registered in July.