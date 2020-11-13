Puerto Vallarta returns to normal business hours, even as COVID-19 cases haven’t decreased

Businesses, nightlife, and beaches of Puerto Vallarta will return to their normal hours two weeks after activating the ‘Emergency Button’ even though COVID-19 cases haven’t recorded a meaningful decrease in cases.

The ‘Emergency Button’ sought to cut the chain of coronavirus infections in the entity, according to Anna Bárbara Casillas, General Strategic Coordinator of Social Development and Alejandro Guzmán Larralde, General Strategic Coordinator of Growth and Economic Development in Jalisco.

The Emergency Button implemented minimal changes to business and entertainment functions for two weeks, although it can take up to two weeks for infected individuals to present symptoms, making a two week minimal restriction mostly ineffective at slowing the spread of the virus in Puerto Vallarta.

As a preventive measure to detect possible cases of coronavirus, in the Guadalajara international airport and Puerto Vallarta airport, ramdom tests will be given.

Coordinator-General of Social Development explained, “at the two international airports of Guadalajara and Vallarta we will have random samples, with a total of 800 tests that we will be carrying out at these airports,” representing a very low sample of daily arrivals at the airports.

Photo by: https://www.instagram.com/p/CHfrGmLrRCn/