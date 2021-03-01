Puerto Vallarta runs out of COVID-19 vaccine

The Jalisco Health Secretariat reports that it concluded the application of the 21,450 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to older adults in the Puerto Vallarta Health Region by applying 99.8% of the doses available for this area.

To date, only 21,450 doses have been made available to a population of over 400,000 residents in Puerto Vallarta.

At the same time, the immunization of the elderly continued in other municipalities where this strategy started last week; as of Sunday, a usage of 93.7% of available vaccine was used, with an expectation that Jalisco will use all available vaccines by the end of Monday. This means that 54,990 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered.

In 19 municipalities, all scheduled people over 60 years of age have already been covered, corresponding to 100 percent of their elderly population: Colotlán, Huejuquilla El Alto, Jilotlán de los Dolores, Tonila, Tuxpan, Atengo, El Arenal, Etzatlán, San Juanito Escobedo, Ejutla, Tonaya, Guachinango, Cihuatlán, Tenamaxtlán, Talpa de Allende, Valle de Juárez, El Grullo, San Gabriel and Mezquitic.

In the first block to vaccinate older adults, 58,690 vaccines were received, which, according to the federal government’s strategy, so far have been allocated to 25 municipalities, of six Health Regions in the State, considered vulnerable.

Jalisco awaits the arrival of more vaccines in future deliveries to cover the elderly and health personnel throughout the State, however when more vaccines will arrive is still unknown.

The Ministry of Health (SSJ) points out that there are already 222,324 confirmed cases in the State with a total of 10,386 deaths confirmed by the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

There are currently active cases reported in 86 municipalities.