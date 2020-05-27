Puerto Vallarta surpasses 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19

This Tuesday, May 26, the Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that there are 8,134 deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico, an increase of 3,455 in the past day, setting a new daily record of COVID-19 related deaths in a single day. Mexico also saw a new record of daily confirmed cases in the past day with 3,455 new cases.

Puerto Vallarta surpassed 200 cases reporting 204 confirmed cases, adding 14 new cases today and 2 more deaths, bringing the total deaths during the pandemic in Puerto Vallarta to 17. Puerto Vallarta has only tested 730 people in the past three months.

As part of the daily report on COVID-19, the director of Epidemiology for Mexico, José Luis Alomí, announced that there are 14,718 active infections in the country, which means that these patients had symptoms in the last 14 days.

President López Obrador again referred that mitigation in the transmission of the disease was possible thanks to the efforts of the public, and said that if it had not been so, the pandemic “would have overtaken us.”

“We are doing our job and we will not tire of recognizing the support of the people who follow the recommendations. It has been fundamental, if not, we would not be in the situation we are in, the pandemic would have overtaken us, that did not happen. Fortunately, we have enough hospital beds, intensive care, and doctors, making a much better situation and saved more lives,” he explained.