Puerto Vallarta will begin enforcing closed beaches, tourist risk being arrested

The municipal government of Puerto Vallarta has reinforced its preventive measures against people who do not abide by the recommendations to vacate the beaches during this quarantine, and may apply up to an arrest and a fine against reluctant tourists, Mayor Arturo Dávalos reported today.

The extreme measures have been announced after the reporter Doraliz Terron, from Puerto Vallarta, was attacked by two Canadian tourists identified as Terry Redue and Guy Carey from Vancouver, B.C.

“At the time, if people do not want to withdraw we will have to use the public force to withdraw them, of course with an administrative fault, a fine that will have to be paid for disobeying the instructions and orders of the Police and good government of Puerto Vallarta”

Dávalos Peña explained that as a result of the aggression against the reporter, police were instructed to reinforce the supervision that is carried out around businesses with non-essential activities being closed, as ordered by the government.

“I gave the instruction directly to the director of Public Security, the deputy director of Civil Protection and the director of Regulations, go to close this business and all those who are not respecting this health contingency,” the mayor said referring to Fidencio’s Restaurant where the two tourists were being served beach side when they attacked the reporter. Restaurants have been allowed to operate in Puerto Vallarta, but beach service has been prohibited because beaches were ordered closed, an order that Fidencio’s Restaurant ignored.

The mayor of Puerto Vallarta clarified that for several days elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters began to invite the people to vacate the beaches, however, now they have seen the need to intensify the operation with other law enforcement corporations.